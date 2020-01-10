This seed will appeal to lovers of marine survival in Minecraft. Seed generates a small island, next to which you can see the ship on the iceberg.
Unusual seed containing a bug when generating a world of Minecraft. With him you will start the game in the village near the exposed mineshaft. It
Very interesting Minecraft seed for lovers of marine survival. A small island with a ship and treasures awaits you right at the start of the game.
With this seed you will find a mansion and mineshaft right near the spawn point. This is a great place for those who like to not only build, but a
It is very difficult to find two neighboring winter villages in Minecraft, but with this seed they will be relatively close to the spawn point. Yo
This seed generates a thick jungle by the ocean. Following along the coast, you will find many interesting things. In the immediate vicinity are t
Very good seed to start the Minecraft game, right on the spawn you will find a village with a forge, a temple and a tower of robbers. The blacksmi
This Minecraft seed is interesting in that it immediately generates two desert villages and a temple near spawn. The first village is located at c
Minecraft 1.15 Seed for lovers of sea survival. From the very beginning you will find a small island with a ship and an monument. There are also s
Great Minecraft seed for fans to explore caves and abandoned mines! With it, you can immediately find 10 chests in the dungeons very close to the
Having created a Minecraft world with this seed you can quickly find a beautiful village and a mansion located very close. To do this, go to the c
This incredibly crazy savannah seed with unusual mountains. Here you can survive by exploring these masterpiece mountains in which there are many